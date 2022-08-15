HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Buys $25,014.99 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HCI opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -96.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

