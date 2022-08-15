Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $32,233.71 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

