Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,682.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,682.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,401,094 shares of company stock worth $31,481,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

