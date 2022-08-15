Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 200 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $527.75 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

