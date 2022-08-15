Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) COO Sells $121,486.65 in Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Randolph Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $200,019.38.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

