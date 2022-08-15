Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.31.
Microsoft Price Performance
Shares of MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.33 and a 200 day moving average of $279.55. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.
Microsoft Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.
Institutional Trading of Microsoft
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $27,375,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
