e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $383,797.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

