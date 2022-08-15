AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

