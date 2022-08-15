Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,986 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.53% of Matrix Service worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Matrix Service Trading Up 1.2 %

Matrix Service Company Profile

MTRX stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $156.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.