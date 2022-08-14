Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,007 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

