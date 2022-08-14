Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after buying an additional 291,490 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,891 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

