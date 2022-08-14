Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,970 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $441.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.77 and its 200 day moving average is $403.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

