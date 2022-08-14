Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 243 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

Insider Activity

Teleflex Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $256.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.01 and a 52 week high of $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

