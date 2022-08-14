OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SJM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.