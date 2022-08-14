Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,756 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

