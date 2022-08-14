Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Clorox by 34.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $146.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

