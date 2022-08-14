Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,406 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

PAYC stock opened at $393.91 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

