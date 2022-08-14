Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 53,760 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,077,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,748,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $4,858,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $4,273,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

