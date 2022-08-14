JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,328,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,762,000 after purchasing an additional 435,363 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,294,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,612 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

