Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 1,562 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

