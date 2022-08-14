Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 43,512 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 104,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 28,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

