EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $114.49 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.