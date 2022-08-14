Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.