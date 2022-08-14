Burney Co. Invests $216,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Burney Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,813 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.