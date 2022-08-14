Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

K stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,188,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

