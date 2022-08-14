Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

