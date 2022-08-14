Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $656,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,277,000 after buying an additional 587,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $23,749,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of K opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.