Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

