Bank of Nova Scotia Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,943 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $710,595,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 697,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 598,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

