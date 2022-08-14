KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after buying an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.