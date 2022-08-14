Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 52.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 61.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.74 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

