Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,816 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

