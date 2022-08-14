Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.88. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

