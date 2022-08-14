Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 39,335 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.35.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $628.71 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.86 and a 200-day moving average of $636.46. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

