Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

