Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Textron worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

