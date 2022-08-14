Commerce Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $104.52 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

