Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Teleflex worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.09.

NYSE TFX opened at $256.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.01 and a 52-week high of $405.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.