Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $48,884,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

