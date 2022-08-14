Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 43,584 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,584 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $548,300 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

