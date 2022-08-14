Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $65,607,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after buying an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

NYSE:IEX opened at $215.20 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $192.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

