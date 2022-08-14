Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,464 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

MGM stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

