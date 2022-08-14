M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $189.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $189.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,212 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

