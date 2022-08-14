Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

