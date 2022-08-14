Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,504 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 112,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

