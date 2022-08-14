Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

