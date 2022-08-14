Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.41 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 in the last three months. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.