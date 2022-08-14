A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of AOS opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

