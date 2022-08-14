Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Donaldson worth $44,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,481,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

