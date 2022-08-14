Commerce Bank Has $1.30 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average is $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

